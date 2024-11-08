No Script

Iran Holds Mass Funeral for IRG Advisors Martyred in “Israeli” Strike on Syria

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Huge crowds have turned out in the Iranian capital for the funeral of three military advisors of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], who were assassinated in an “Israeli” attack on the Syrian capital Damascus.

People gathered in a northeastern neighborhood in Tehran on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the “Israeli” strike that took place near Damascus on Saturday. Another funeral ceremony for the other two martyrs will be held in the holy city of Qom.

The participants chanted slogans against the United States and the “Israeli” entity.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRG said that five of its members serving on a military advisory mission in Syria were assassinated in an “Israeli” airstrike on a residential building in the tightly guarded Mezzeh neighborhood, west of Damascus. It said later that a fifth advisor had succumbed to his injuries.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said “Israel’s” terrorist act is an indicative of the regime’s failure to achieve its malicious goals and the depth of its frustration with the fighters of the resistance front, warning that the targeted killing will not go unanswered.

In a post on his X account late Saturday, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iranian military advisors will continue their anti-terror mission in the region in defiance of “Israel’s” cowardly” assassination operations.

Israel Iran Syria IRG

