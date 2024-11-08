DeSantis Suspends His 2024 Presidential Campaign, Endorses Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, the US conservative said in a video posted to the X social media platform.

That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.

"I am today suspending my campaign. I'm proud to have delivered on 100% of my promises and I will not stop," the conservative said in the video message. "Now, it's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters wanna give Donald Trump another chance."

"Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear."

Haley responded to the news by challenging Trump, her former boss, for their party’s nomination.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, declared that she was ready to make history as the first female president of the United States.

“I wanna say to Ron, ‘You ran a great race’. He’s been a good governor, and we wish him well. Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left,” Haley said during a campaign event at Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook, New Hampshire. “For now, I’ll leave you with this: may the best woman win,” she added.