“Israel” Shells Khan Yunis, Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians

folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others wounded in an “Israeli” airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, “Israeli” warplanes bombed Al-Mawasi School, west of Khan Yunis, which shelters displaced people from several areas in the Gaza Strip, resulting the tragic death of several civilians and causing multiple causalities.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PCRS] said its crews were unable to reach the dead bodies due to an “Israeli” artillery bombardment that targeted Al-Mawasi School.

PCRS said that “Israeli” forces prevented ambulance vehicles from reaching the site of the bombing.

“Israeli” warplanes carried out intense and fierce airstrikes that targeted hospitals and shelter centers housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis since dawn today.

“Israeli” tanks and military vehicles also cordoned off al-Nasser Medical complex and Al-Amal Hospital, where at least 20 civilians were killed following the ongoing Israeli artillery bombardment

Earlier on Monday, “Israeli” fighter jets heavily shelled, with several missiles, the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University, west of Khan Yunis, despite the presence of several of displaced people there.

The city of Khan Yunis recorded a large number of martyrs and wounded individuals among displaced people in shelter centers and hospitals as a result of the ongoing “Israeli” shelling against the city since dawn today.

 

