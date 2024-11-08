“Israeli” Captives’ Families Pitch Tents outside Netanyahu’s Residence, Urge Immediate Deal

By Staff, Agencies

A group of “Israeli” captives’ families and protesters blocked off traffic outside the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence on in Occupied Al-Quds on Sunday evening, demanding the government reach a deal to ensure the return of the remaining settlers in Hamas captivity.

The demonstration walked a fine line, attempting to hold the government accountable for the lives of the “Israelis”.

In the middle of speeches by family members of the captives, organizers had to quickly silence stray demonstrators who burst out into chants of “Shame!” against the government.

“Israel” believes 132 captives remain in Gaza. The “Israeli” army has confirmed the deaths of 28 of those still held by Hamas, citing new intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza

“Israeli” protesters gathered around a lively drum circle, waved signs with the faces and names of those who remain in Hamas captivity, shouting: “The cabinet is responsible for the lives of the ‘hostages’!”

After speeches ended, the families pitched tents below Netanyahu’s home. They intend to stay in the tents until “the prime minister agrees to a deal to return the ‘hostages."

Alongside the tents hang signs and posters calling for the captives’ release.