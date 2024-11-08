No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran: ‘Israel’ Resorts to Blind Terrorism, Achieved None of Its Goals in Gaza

Iran: ‘Israel’ Resorts to Blind Terrorism, Achieved None of Its Goals in Gaza
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that the “Israeli” entity is resorting to blind terrorism to make up for its defeat in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a meeting with Head of Iran-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship Group Marzouq al-Hubaini in Tehran on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian commended Kuwait's stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

“Although the Zionist enemy has destroyed Gaza on a large scale and martyred tens of thousands of people, it has not achieved any of its goals, so it is trying to make up for its defeat by resorting to blind terrorist acts,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Amir-Abdollahian urged the Iranian and Kuwaiti parliaments to give priority to promotion of mutual relations.

Hubaini, for his part, said the expansion of parliamentary relations is the strongest pillar for the continuation of bilateral ties.

He reiterated Kuwait's resolve to boost parliamentary relations with Iran.

The Kuwaiti parliamentarian further said that Kuwait, as a Muslim and Arab country, hails Iran's principled stance on defending the Palestinian people's rights and cause.

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza kuwait abdollahian

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Warns of ’Israel’s’ Racist Plans to Expand War in Palestine

Iran Warns of ’Israel’s’ Racist Plans to Expand War in Palestine

2 months ago
Iran’s Bagheri: Our Calculated Response to ‘Israel’ is Coming

Iran’s Bagheri: Our Calculated Response to ‘Israel’ is Coming

2 months ago
President Pezeshkian: Iran Signed Strategic Agreements with Turkmenistan

President Pezeshkian: Iran Signed Strategic Agreements with Turkmenistan

2 months ago
FM: Palestine Will Achieve “Final Victory”, Iran Pledges Unwavering Support “Until the Very End”

FM: Palestine Will Achieve “Final Victory”, Iran Pledges Unwavering Support “Until the Very End”

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-11-2024 Hour: 04:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot