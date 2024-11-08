No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, January 21, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted

  1. at 12:50 p.m. the “Biranit” Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  2. at 3:40 p.m. the “Ruwaiset al-Qarn” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  3. at 4:45 p.m. the “Hadab al-Bustan” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks that targeted Lebanese villages and civilians, the most recent of which was the raid on the village of Kafra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. “Avivim” Settlement with rockets, and hit one of the residential units, killing and wounding those inside it.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

