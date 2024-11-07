No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, January 20, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, January 20, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:25 a.m. the vicinity of “Hunin” Fortress with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Dhayra” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:55 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Zar’it” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

