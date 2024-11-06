Maduro: Opposition, CIA Plan Terrorist Attacks to Destabilize Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US-backed opposition and the CIA of planning “terrorist attacks” in order to destabilize the country ahead of the presidential election this year.

Maduro and leaders from the US-backed opposition signed an agreement last month, pledging to hold a competitive presidential election. The deal was signed in Barbados in an event facilitated by the Norwegian government and attended by US representatives.

"Venezuela is entering a period of presidential elections, but the mercenary extreme right and the parasitic opposition will not brook the election process. They will trigger a war to harm the people; they will wage a war and terrorist attacks. they are getting ready," Maduro said.

"The Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] of the United States, as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA], from its headquarters in Colombia, are preparing violent, coup-like and anti-constitutional actions against Venezuela," he added.

"The CIA and the DEA, agencies that operate independently, are criminal entities."

On Thursday, Maduro ordered civilians, the army and the police across the country to activate the Furia Bolivariana or Bolivarian Fury Plan, under which everyone has the duty to fight against "any terrorist attempt" and "defend the right to peace".

"The order is given: maximum vigilance, unity and preparation for any internal and external aggression against the decorum, cohesion and absolute loyalty of the FANB [National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela]," stated Maduro's instruction to Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

"The enemies of Peace and the Homeland do not rest, they want to stop the recovery and economic tranquility. They won’t be able!" it added.

Maduro also stressed during a telephone speech at an event for workers in the state of Bolivar Amazon that the opposition was preparing "coup attempts" and "violent protests" as well as a "war" against electricity and public services.

“We should be ready like a boxer with both hands, so that if they go the wrong way, we will defeat them.”