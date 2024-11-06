- Home
IRG: “Israel” Martyrs Four Iranian Advisors in Syria
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] confirmed the martyrdom of several of its advisory forces in an “Israeli” strike on Syria.
Once again, the evil and criminal Zionist entity invaded Damascus, the capital of Syria, the IRG statement read.
The statement added during the ‘Israeli’ attack, four of the IRG advisory forces were martyred along with several Syrian forces.
According to the latest reports, the chief of the IRG intelligence in Syria and his deputy along with 2 other members of IRG were martyred during this attack in Syria.
