Battle of the Brave

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 19, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 19, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, January 19, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a deployment of ‘Israeli’ troops between the sites of “Summaqa” and “Ramtha” in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Burkan rocket, causing direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. a deployment of ‘Israeli’ troops in the vicinity of the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site with a Burkan rocket, causing direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Har Nezer” [Jabal Um Tayran] with rockets, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

