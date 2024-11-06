- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 19, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, January 19, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a deployment of ‘Israeli’ troops between the sites of “Summaqa” and “Ramtha” in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Burkan rocket, causing direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. a deployment of ‘Israeli’ troops in the vicinity of the “Khirbet Ma’er” Site with a Burkan rocket, causing direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in “Har Nezer” [Jabal Um Tayran] with rockets, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
