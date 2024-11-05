Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the One-Week Martyrdom Anniv. of Cmdr. Wissam Tawil

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during the memorial ceremony marking the one-week martyrdom of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil [Hajj Jawad] in the Southern Lebanese village of Khirbet Selm [14-01-2024].

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace and Allah's mercy and blessings be upon you all.

God Almighty says in His Glorious Book:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ‘with their lives’, others are waiting ‘their turn’. They have never changed ‘their commitment’ in the least. ‘It all happened’ so Allah may reward the faithful for their faithfulness, and punish the hypocrites if He wills or turn to them ‘in mercy’. Surely Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful. And Allah drove back the disbelievers in their rage, totally empty-handed. And Allah spared the believers from fighting. For Allah is All-Powerful, Almighty.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Firstly, I am honored to be at your service at this time, even if it is from a distance, in this good, blessed, struggling, town of resistance and commemorating the memory of dear martyred leader Hajj Jawad, may God Almighty be pleased with him.

We must congratulate you and all Muslims on the start of the month of Rajab, this blessed month and the divine opportunity given annually to repent and return to God. It is the month of supplication, worship, fasting and tahajjud. It is an introduction to the month of God Almighty. It encompasses solemn and great religious occasions, especially those related to the birth of many of our pure imams. Our meeting today marks the martyrdom of martyred leader Hajj Wissam Hassan Tawil [Hajj Jawad] a few days ago.

We start first from his hometown, his family, and then him. After that, we’ll talk about his path and honorable act of resistance. Khirbet Selm is a good and blessed town. Its people – men and women, young and old – have been taking part in this movement of faith from the 1960s and 1970s. This is thanks to the blessing of its scholars, led by His Eminence the late Ayatollah Sayyed Abdul Mohsen Fadlallah, a venerable and holy scholar, jurist, and mujahid. He called for resistance, issued fatwas for it, supported it, and embraced it with all strength until his departure from this world.

Many of this blessed town’s youth joined the ranks of the resistance. Some became leaders in the resistance, while others were cadres, fighters, wounded, and detained. Dozens of them died as martyrs. These were from the first generation, the predecessors, including martyred leader Hajj Hassan Sherri. Among the martyred scholars is the dear and beloved brother His Eminence martyr Sheikh Ali Krayim. He belonged to the generation of the founders of Hezbollah in 1982. There are also dozens of martyrs from the town’s honorable families. God willing, this blessed town will remain a fortress of faith, jihad and resistance, and a source of pride in this world and the Hereafter.

Next, we will talk about his family. I will use ‘Hajj Jawad’ when referring to him because we are more accustomed to it than ‘Wissam’. With the martyrdom of Hajj Jawad, the martyred leader joins his brothers, martyrs Fadi and Qassem, and his nephews and the sons of his honorable brother Hajj Hani Tawil, martyrs Hussein and Muhammad. Here, we are before a model of a faithful, striving, sacrificial family.

This is the model that the Qur’an established and to which the Messenger of God called for. This is a model of the believers who strive with money and lives, who sincerely make sacrifices for the sake of God Almighty, so that He may reward the truthful for their honesty.

The late Hajj Hassan Tawil and his wife, may God have mercy on them, have three sons and two grandsons. {They have never changed 'their commitment' in the least.} There are still many remaining living family members. God Almighty gave them faith, steadfastness, patience, and determination to continue on the path, and what we heard a short while ago from the son of the martyred leader.

This model gives us, our society, and the peoples of our region, many examples in our journey. Many families, brothers and sisters, offered three sons as martyrs. Some families sacrificed more – sons, brothers, grandchildren, and sons-in-law – in the end, this is pain befalls the same family.

What is striking about these honorable families is that they did not stop, give up, or were satisfied. They did not say: “We have done our part. The martyrs we have offered are enough.” On the contrary, they are always prepared to sacrifice more martyrs. The honorable families that sacrificed one or two martyrs also have many sons who are still on the front lines and battlefields, ready to die. These families whose sons today are in the battlefields, even though they offered martyrs, do not ask their sons to come home, fall back, and let someone else fight since they’ve done their jobs.

On the contrary, they are the ones who send their children to the frontlines. On previous occasions, I mentioned to you that some families know that we have a moral position regarding families with a single child, i.e., a family that has one child. We do not like to send them to the frontlines. We put them in camps, in the rear areas, and in places that are less dangerous. They always complain, i.e., the young man that is an only child complains why he is deprived of going to the frontline and attaining the honor of martyrdom.

We set a condition that he needs both his parents’ permission – his father and mother, and not just father. In other words, if your father wants you to, he should sign so does your mother. This happened in previous battles. This happened in previous battles. In this battle that has been going on for one hundred days, I also have many letters signed by fathers and mothers demanding and appealing that their only child in this world go to the frontlines.

This faithful families belong to this faithful, striving, and sacrificial environment that is always ready to give for the sake of God. This is the center of our strength after God Almighty in this resistance – the families of the martyrs, the wounded, and the Mujahideen.

We have not calmed down a day. But let us talk about our current front. For one hundred days, many of our youth and brothers have been fighting on the frontlines, and each one of them is on the verge of martyrdom. How many family members have they left behind – father, mother, wife, and children?

Their hearts beat around the clock when they hear any news about a bombing, an operation, targeting on the front. They face all of that with patience, steadfastness, and trust in God Almighty. They submit to and are satisfied with the command of God Almighty and His will.

These steadfast and displaced families carried some of their furniture on their shoulders and have been patient – it is hard for a person to move away from his home, land, source of comfort, and school. This is part of jihad.

This is part of the sacrifices. Here, we must point out the state of solidarity, which is also the product of faith, struggle, sacrifice, and honesty. The state of solidarity in our society. I do not want to mention names because we usually do not mention names, but I know many honorable people. We have cases.

One person or a few people provided hundreds of homes, furnished homes for displaced families. There are many families who have embraced these families, and this is a blessed act and must continue. Of course, we must all cooperate to provide all the factors and elements of steadfastness in this battle because we do not how long it will last.

After talking about the town and the family, we come to the person we are commemorating. The problem with our military leaders is that during their lifetime we cannot mention their names or talk about their lives.

After their departure or martyrdom, we cannot say much because we are still in the heart of the battle and much of their lives, jihad, deeds, and achievements are part of the secrets of the resistance that are still on the battlefields. However, it is enough to point out some titles, even if the report you saw is sufficient. I will speak briefly, God willing.

Hajj Jawad joined the Islamic Resistance as a young man. From the beginning of his life, he was religious, committed to the taklif, prayed, and fasted. In 1996, he was between 15 and 16 years of age. He began his career in this resistance as a fighter, i.e., a member of the resistance. This is the case with leaders in our resistance. They start in the field as fighters, carrying rifles on the frontline and the battlefields.

With time, they gain expertise and experience, and their knowledge expands through courses and benefiting from the experiences of others. With time, their abilities and competencies are revealed, and they advance in assuming responsibilities. This was the case with Hajj Jawad Tawil.

Early on, i.e. a few years later, he assumed military responsibilities in the resistance. The report mentioned a series of responsibilities, the most important of which was being responsible for a number of resistance axes in the 1990s that were in a state of daily combat with the enemy until liberation in 2000.

Hajj Jawad was one of the field commanders in Syria. He was one of the leaders of the confrontation with Daesh, and we are proud to be part of that fight. Some are trying to escape from this period of time. Every day we grow more confident in the validity and safety of our choice and position. Daesh was threatening Syria, not only the state, but also the Syrian people. It committed deplorable acts against the Syrian people of all sects.

Daesh, which posed the greatest threat and committed the gravest massacres in Iraq and killed thousands in a few hours is a creation of the United States of America. A few days ago, Daesh killed more than 100 people at the shrine of the martyr Commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani. It kills people in Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is ready for use and employment in North Africa, and they fought Ansarullah in Yemen. It also posed a grave threat to Lebanon and the Lebanese society with its sectarian diversity.

We are proud that we fought Daesh and gave martyrs, including leaders. One of our great leaders in jihad in this battle was Hajj Jawad Tawil. He was responsible for training and rehabilitation in recent years. He also took part in the 100 days of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle along the Lebanese front. Hajj Jawad left everything behind him, even though he was overseeing in rear units, that is, units operating behind the frontlines in the Beqaa and in other places. He went to the south and did not leave. He didn’t even go to his home, except on the last night.

Since October 8 of the Al-Aqsa Flood, he has been one of the main field commanders on the front, taking part in the battle day and night, until he was sealed with a blessed martyrdom and a good outcome at the hands of the killers of the prophets and messengers.

He previously worked with the great martyred leaders, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine, and with the great commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani. Many of his companions, including leaders, have been martyred. If I wanted to mention their names, it would take me a long time.

Hajj Jawad, the fighter and the commander with 40% of his body wounded, did not abandon the battlefield. In short, he’s a model of a believer and a mujahid, who makes sacrifices, has insight, is brave and qualified, makes the initiative, a manager, is ever-present on the battlefield, courteous, good-natured, and calm.

Even now when you watched the video report, you can see his face, his words, his manner, the way he sits and looks. He had a calm personality. This calmness is an important quality in any leader because calmness allows him to think deeply, make the right decision, and work in the field under difficult circumstances with solid and strong nerves.

Until the moment of martyrdom, he was always ready to be present in any arena, in any field, in any assignment. Neither name, title, position, location, time, nor place meant anything to him. This is one of the meanings of being consumed by the cause, the message, fulfilling the taklif, and by God Almighty. He loved martyrdom and achieved what he was seeking.

If we want to briefly describe our martyred leaders and mujahideen, as well as our mujahideen who are still continuing on the path, we’d say they are victory makers and lovers of martyrdom. God Almighty bestowed upon them both best things [victory or martyrdom] – they achieved victories and lived their joys, and God sealed their lives with martyrdom.

Hajj Jawad was a martyr on the road to Al-Quds in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood in the Lebanese side. This front has been interacting for 99 days, while Gaza entered its 100th day. Where we are today? I will talk a little about the new developments to get to the situation with Lebanon on the Lebanese front, and the recent threats, and the latest initiatives, and the expected prospects for Lebanon in particular [in the conclusion].

100 days have passed, and Gaza is still resisting and persevering. Its people, men, women, young and old are in a state of legendary and unparalleled steadfastness – it can be said to be unparalleled in history.

Two million and two hundred thousand people in a narrow, besieged area. 100 days of brutal indiscriminate bombardment that spares no one, and these people are steadfast. They are in pain, it is true, but they are steadfast, strong, unbreakable. They are not giving in; they are not weakened; they are not withdrawing; they are not surrendering. This is the truth. These are its people.

As for its resistance, with all its factions and different affiliations, including Hamas and Jihad, are fighting around the clock with unparallel courage, heroism, valor, and creativity. This is thanks to the media and films that document the confrontations, heroism, and specific operations that take place around the clock. Otherwise, we would not know anything about what is actually happening due to extreme “Israeli” secrecy.

Many of those who have been following the Al-Aqsa Flood battle since October 7 – the media, experts, analysts, and pundits – all agree that “Israel” in this war is more strict, more secretive, and more in control of news and information than any previous war, and what leaks out is sometimes surprising. I will mention some numbers shortly.

In this battle, after 100 days, it is not you and I who are saying the following. The “Israeli” officials, military and political leaders, commentators, analysts, media professionals, and writers are saying: “Israel”, after 100 days, is mired in failure. It is not that it seems to be failing, but rather it is mired in failure. Some people are using the phrase ‘a deep hole from which the enemy’s leaders do not know how to get out’. What did the enemy accomplish in 100 days except the killing of women, children, and civilians, destruction, and an image of brutality?

“Israel” did not achieve any real victory or even the image of victory. This is what the Zionists also agree on. It failed to achieve the declared, semi-declared, and implicit goals. There are declared goals. The three stated goals are: eliminating Hamas and the Hamas government, bringing back the “Israeli” prisoners, and that there should not remain the possibility of a threat to the security of the enemy’s entity in the future, including from the Gaza Strip. These are the stated goals.

However, the implicit or semi-declared goals include the displacement of the people of Gaza, the destruction of Gaza, and turning Gaza into a beach for the residents of the settlements in the Gaza envelope – at the very least, to control Gaza and establish complete security control. These are semi-declared goals, but according to the “Israelis”, they were not able to achieve any of the declared or the semi-declared goals.

It is important for me to refer to what the “Israelis” are saying – with “Israeli” recognition, with “Israeli” consensus. This is because the enemy's Prime Minister, minister of war, and the Chief of Staff of the army are trying to talk about some tactical achievements here and there – we killed resistance fighters, we found missiles, we uncovered a tunnel.

Naturally, you are one of the strongest armies in the region. If you cannot secure some of these tactical achievements, that means you’re done, and you must leave this earth. This is an absolute admission of defeat. But war is not uncovering a tunnel, killing resistance fighters, or discovering missile bases in northern Gaza, for example. It is achieving both declared and undeclared goals. You all agree that you were unable to achieve any goals.

After 100 days, the Zionists say they began or will begin the third phase. One of the requirements of the third phase is withdrawal – the withdrawal of forces from the Gaza Strip, which began in northern Gaza. The information says that they have removed all the forces or the overwhelming majority of the forces from the neighborhoods, cities, and camps in northern Gaza to its surroundings in the valleys. After that, the “Israeli” media said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters appeared and regained control of northern Gaza.

So, what have you achieved after 100 days? The enemy is still fighting in Khan Yunis and in the center for some kind of achievement. It seems that they are saying that they have until the 22nd or 23rd of January – until the end of January – to achieve something. If they do not manage to achieve something, then they will enter the third stage, which requires the occupation forces to withdraw, at least from residential areas in the city and neighborhoods.

The “Israelis” failed to eliminate the resistance. They were not even able to eliminate the Hamas government. Now, all the areas that were evacuated in northern Gaza are administered by the Hamas government, and the areas that the occupation forces did not enter are still administered by the Hamas government.

They were unable to strike the resistance, or even stop the rockets from northern Gaza from falling on Tel Aviv and the surrounding settlements. They also failed to recover a single prisoner alive.

Let us make a quick comparison in terms of where “Israel” is now. The enemy's army and its capabilities were not like today, in terms of the air force, technology, the enormous capabilities, or the ability of information briefing and satellites. It has, however, defeated many Arab armies and occupied huge areas in the Arab world within 6 days. Yet, 100 days have passed, and it’s still fighting in Khan Yunis, in central Gaza, and in some parts of northern Gaza.

Despite its advanced capabilities and defeating Arab armies, the enemy’s army has so far failed, 100 days into the battle, to defeat popular resistance factions with modest military capabilities that enjoy a faith that is rarely matched in this world.

Hence, this scene in addition to the effectiveness of Gaza and the West Bank and the fronts of support and pressure in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq are increasing the enemy’s losses, confusion, and bewilderment. It is going in around in a vicious circle and into the deep hole.

Let us take the human losses, for example. In previous speeches, I mentioned some figures and you follow the media. However, yesterday and today, some “Israeli” media reported new figures other than what we mentioned last Friday.

Some “Israeli” media outlets yesterday and today talked about 4,000 soldiers who had become disabled. The expression means 4,000 wounded and out-of-service soldiers. Some media outlets have reported that the figures may reach 12,000. A few days later, media outlets said 20,000. In other words, the number is slightly increasing, revealing facts. But those who spoke about the 4,000 soldiers, what did they say?

The number of these wounded and disabled people may reach 30,000. Brothers and sisters, we all know and follow that if a war leaves 30,000 disabled people, how many are wounded? Those are the wounded that were discharged. However, many of the wounded may, for example, have moderate, serious, or light wounds. Some recover and are not removed from service. Others may be temporarily removed from service.

But these [4,000] soldiers are completely out of service. In other words, well-known scientific and objective calculations, found in the armies of the world and in the research centers, as well as health and medical studies say that there is usually a percentage. When you say there are 1,000 wounded, it means there is a certain percentage of dead. 10,000 wounded means there is a death rate. 30,000 wounded means there is a death rate. These are unprecedented human losses.

Here, we are not talking about one front. When they are talking about the 4,000 disabled people, they do not mention a particular front. They are talking about all fronts. This is the total number of people who became disabled within one hundred days. So, what is the real number of dead?

Here, we are talking about soldiers only and not about anyone else. We are talking about the enemy army. I return to the extreme secrecy that the “Israeli” media is talking about. What the media is reporting are the figures that are being leaked. As for the actual numbers, they are many times greater. Some experts say it is three times, four times, and even 5 times more.

In any case, the major catastrophe will be when the war stops and everything ends and the facts are revealed to the media. The extent of the catastrophe and calamity that befell this entity will be revealed, which was primarily inflicted by Gaza, its resistance, and its people and behind the axis of resistance supporting them.

We know from our Lebanese front. I mentioned this previously, but I have two new evidence. In the past two days, the guys broadcast a film on television. Although the tank used the Trophy protection system, anti-tank missiles hit it, blew it up, destroyed it, and burned it. It had moved and was not empty.

However, the enemy did not acknowledge the destruction of the tank, the deaths, or the injuries. It also did not acknowledge the loss of other tanks during the past few days. They are not talking about tanks being destroyed, the dead, or the wounded. They are keeping their true casualties under wraps. Human losses are accumulating. Every day, there are human losses for the enemy on the Gaza front and the Lebanon front, at the very least. In the West Bank, there are casualties, and the enemy’s human losses are increasing.

There are psychological and moral losses. We talked about the reports that say today that half of the people in this occupying and usurping entity are suffering from psychological trauma and need psychological treatment.

Economic losses, the war effort, disruption of the economy, tourism, agriculture, industry, the cost of the displaced. Why did they start pulling out army reserves from the frontline? They pulled them out from the frontlines to move the economic wheel which has been at a standstill for one hundred days. What is happening in the Red Sea has dealt a major blow to the enemy’s economy, and the enemy’s ports.

When it comes to the image of the enemy in the world, the scene of the trial in The Hague is sufficient, regardless of the outcome. We do not know what the verdict might be. We will certainly assume that the American administration, the West, the European countries, and all the protectors of this brutal racist Nazi entity will intervene before the International Court of Justice so that fair rulings are not issued against this criminal entity.

But regardless of the result, seeing the enemy entity being accused before the world and having a legal indictment presented against it based on compelling and tangible facts is something that the entity has never faced in 75 years.

That is why you see Netanyahu frustrated. This trial, what came before it, and what will come later also highlight the extent of the fall and moral collapse of the enemy entity and the United States of America. Can you imagine the reaction of, for example, Netanyahu or Gallant? What do they say? Our army is the most moral army in the world. Look at the hypocrisy, brothers! It is not just ideological and faith-based hypocrisy. This is moral hypocrisy. Is there hypocrisy worse than this?

The most moral army in the world. They say that the fighting in Gaza is the most moral fighting in the world. They are playing the world for a fool. When they say that, they are insulting people’s intelligence. This is what these arrogant, racist Zionists do. They consider what they are doing to be the most moral. What genocide in Gaza are you talking about? Even the Americans are saying that there is no genocide in Gaza. 23,000 martyrs, 60,000 wounded, more than 350,000 housing units destroyed, and 2,300,000 people besieged, half of whom suffer from hunger, at the very least, according to United Nations reports. If this is not genocide, what is?

The extent of the strategic losses inflicted on this entity within one hundred days on the moral, political, economic, military, and security levels. I mentioned titles for them in last week’s address, so I will not repeat them, even if they require more explanation and clarification for the peoples of our region, those making sacrifices, and the world to know so that these sacrifices won’t be in vain.

The blood of the oppressed children and women in Gaza and all those martyrs who are being martyred on the frontlines, both fighters and civilians, is not blood to be wasted. This blood fulfills strategic achievements that have a fundamental impact on the future of the region and Palestine, as we mentioned.

The most important thing now, and from there we move to the next part, is the erosion in internal “Israeli” public opinion towards the issue of war. Internal opinion was in support of the war on the basis that we would go for two or three days and finish, two weeks and that’s it, a month or two and that’s it. 100 days had passed, and it had not ended. On the contrary, 100 days of more defeats, failures, as well as material, human, and economic losses, etc.

Any hope of recovering the “Israeli” prisoners held by the resistance factions is gone. It is clear to their families and those who stand in solidarity with them that they will either return alive during a prisoner exchange, they will return as corpses in coffins, or they will become missing persons like Ron Arad, whose photos are among the entity’s society.

That is why this public opinion that firmly supports the continuation of the war begun a serious retreat, and in the coming days and weeks is expected to decline further because it has become clear that Netanyahu’s leadership is incompetent and unable to accomplish anything in this war and that the current government is incapable and incompetent.

Therefore, voices are rising more than ever in opinion polls demanding early elections, accompanied by demands of Netanyahu’s resignation and the formation of a new government. This is one of the results of admitting failure.

If there had been victories and achievements, Netanyahu and Gallant should have been carried on the shoulders and this government should have been glorified by the people of this entity. However, one of the results of failure, loss, and disappointment is when public opinion turns into an opinion demanding Netanyahu’s immediate departure and not after the war stops and changing this government through early elections.

The demand for negotiations began to grow in order to recover the prisoners, even if it was worth declaring a complete cessation of war, which means submitting to the conditions of the resistance in Gaza. The resistance in Gaza set clear conditions. It refuses to negotiate amid temporary truces. The war must completely stop, then we negotiate on the prisoners and other matters. They are talking about reconstruction, breaking the siege, etc.

If this path continues, God willing, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Lebanon, or Iraq will lead to a clear result – the enemy government will find no other way but acceptance the conditions of resistance in Gaza. Thus, declaring a complete cessation of aggression against Gaza and going to negotiations to address the files through negotiations.

This will ultimately mean the promised victory that we have talked about for so long and that we look forward to so much. It is the promise of God Almighty, and God does not break His promise.

We will talk about the support fronts briefly. For 100 days, the Americans, along with many Western countries, worked to silence the rest of the fronts, to subjugate them, to extinguish them, to thwart them by all possible means.

In the beginning, a massive psychological warfare was launched against the support fronts – talking about the usefulness of these fronts. You remember those days, when the Yemen front, the Lebanon front, or the Iraq front were undermined. The usefulness of these fronts was questioned.

There was an attempt to exert internal pressure inside Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen to say that these fronts only bring harm to our countries and our peoples and have no benefit. This attempt was thwarted, and no one listened to it.

The proof that these fronts were useful is them moving to the second stage – threats and intimidations. There was a lot of threats and intimidations directed at Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen during the 100 days from the Americans and the “Israelis”. Let the “Israelis” save themselves first.

The ones who undertook this mission from day one were the Americans. In Yemen, there was coaxing and intimidation. Stop showing solidarity with Gaza, and we will address the issues that have been pending for nine years. This is coaxing. As for intimidation, it was as follows: If you do not stop showing solidarity with Gaza and what you are doing in the Red Sea, we will strike you and destroy you until the last bombing a few days ago.

In Iraq, there was also intimidation against the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people, and threats against the Iraqis, the government, the people, the factions, and the parties. They were threatened with death and assassinations. In fact, the Americans carried out assassinations. The Iraqis were also threatened with the economic situation, playing with the dinar and dollar rates, with boycott. They threatened them with Daesh. This is known and public.

There were threats made every day in Lebanon. The Americans threatened that they would enter the battle directly through their fleets, but it was useless. Then the “Israelis” started threatening. What is new about American threats now is that they don’t say if you don’t stop, we will strike you with our fleets like they used to say in the beginning. When I get to the part about Lebanon, I will talk about this threat in details. So, these threats and intimidations were useless.

Then began the aggression in Yemen and the assassinations and air strikes in Iraq. But these did not stop the Yemenis, the Iraqis, or the Lebanese. ‏

With regard to the recent aggression against Yemen – this was actually American and a British foolishness and an American contradiction. Let me give you an example about the contradiction. The Americans say they are not in favor of expanding the war, but they expand it. They ask all countries of the world, the UN Security Council, the United Nations, and regional countries to help prevent the expansion of the war, but they expand the war. This is a contradiction, and this is also foolishness.

If Biden and those with him think that the Yemenis will stop supporting Gaza [by launching attacks] in the Red Sea, then they are wrong and ignorant. They do not know Yemen, the people of Yemen, the leaders of Yemen, or the history of Yemen. They do not know anything.

A brother and I were having a discussion, and he told me, ‘It is strange! They have study centers and are given history and estimates.’ I told him, it is true that they have study centers, but sometimes they do not read. This spirit of arrogance, contempt, and belittling others makes them fools. This is what happened in the past few days.

What goal did Biden announce in the Red Sea? He said his goal is to protect maritime navigation. Maritime navigation was never in danger, and the Yemenis, including His Eminence Sayyed Abdul Malik and his brothers, announced that we are not targeting the maritime navigation. The Yemenis are only targeting “Israeli” ships or ships going to occupied Palestine. The rest of the ships can sail freely in the Red Sea. What will the American action lead to?

First, “Israeli” ships and ships going to occupied Palestine will continue to be targeted. This is the most basic Yemeni response to the American aggression. They announced that. I am not the one announcing that on their behalf.

But what is more dangerous is that the American action in the Red Sea will harm the security of all maritime navigation, including ships not going to Palestine, non-“Israeli” ships, ships that have nothing to do with this issue. This is because the Red Sea became a battlefield where missiles and drones are launched. Hence, security there is disrupted.

If the Red Sea was 95% secure for international maritime navigation, these arrogant, stupid, and foolish people have now destroyed it and will not be able to protect “Israel”. All this for what? To protect “Israel” and relieve it from some pressure.

On some social networking sites, some people, men and women, write beautiful things, and sometimes they write spontaneous things and engage in spontaneous discussions. One of the things I read was from some addressing those who are mocking the resistance fronts, saying, ‘If Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq are useless, why do the Americans involve themselves in Yemen and Iraq and threaten Lebanon and put it on the brink of war if these fronts are useless and ineffective? ‏

The Americans are trying to show that there is an international alliance, and this is an incorrect alliance. They brought an officer from here and a general from there, but it is an American-British alliance. They included in this alliance one Arab country – Bahrain.

Here, we must praise the position of the Bahraini scholars, parties, as well as the people of Bahrain – the men and women of Bahrain – who protested in the villages and cities of Bahrain and declared their solidarity with Yemen and Gaza, rejecting the humiliating, subservient, and traitorous position of the Al-Khalifa government. This government must quickly come out of this humiliation and shame that it brought upon itself.

But how will the Yemenis respond? How will the Yemenis behave? The Yemenis are the ones who decide, declare, and act. Once again, Biden and the American administration and those with them are wrong when they send messages to Iran and threaten it.

They will only hear one thing from Iran, and they already did – this is a Yemeni decision. The Yemenis are in solidarity with Gaza, and they are the ones who decide what to do. This is the truth. Therefore, the battlefield and the coming days are what is between the Yemenis and those who attacked them. There is no doubt about this. Biden will quickly discover the extent of the great foolishness he committed through his aggression against Yemen. ‏‏

Today, more than ever, it is the responsibility of every Arab, Muslim, free person, and honorable person in this world to declare their solidarity and support for the Yemeni people, leadership, supporters, and resistance. This is the decisive factor today between the front of truth and the front of falsehood. Whoever stands with the front of truth today, must stand with Yemen. By doing so, he will truly be with Palestine, Gaza, Al-Quds, and with all the oppressed of this world. Those who abandoned and discouraged will be disappointed, and even those who remained silent will be questioned on the Day of Resurrection.

Yemen may not ask us for men, as it has millions of men. It may not ask us for weapons, as it has more weapons than all of us, but certainly the declared, clear, and supportive position is one of the most important elements of strength in this battle and challenge.

The Great Satan along with its servile British henchman are directly fighting this battle against these brave men and people, whose response was quick the next day through the millions who demonstrated in Sanaa, Saada, and various Yemeni cities. The Yemenis today prove, as has been the case throughout history, like their fathers and grandfathers, that they are truly the Ansar and the sons of the Ansar. ‏

In Iraq also, I mentioned that they put a lot of pressure on the Iraqi government and people, but these pressures did not achieve any results. The operations of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against American occupation bases in Iraq and Syria as well as towards occupied Palestine and Eilat, and other places will continue.

I would like to confirm to you today and through the media that what the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced about targeting a place in Haifa with a cruise missile is correct information and a correct statement. Our own information confirms that there was a target that was hit in Haifa. The “Israelis” concealed it, in spite of what the Iraqi brothers are saying.

In the usurping entity, things are developing, and in the direction of the occupation bases, the resistance will continue its attacks and its title is clear.

Lastly, I will speak about Lebanon. You’ve been keeping pace with our front. We’ve now been in the fighting for 99 days. I want to return to a point I mentioned last week and referred to a little while ago, which is the extent of the enemy’s secrecy regarding losses and targeting. I will talk about threats and intimidation in the conclusion. I will give examples other than tanks. Let us take the “Meron” Base. You have seen the importance of the “Meron” Base in the media.

It is one of two bases in the enemy entity. Its importance to “Israel” is not for the border region in Lebanon, but Lebanon, Syria, a large part of Turkey, Cyprus, and the northern Mediterranean basin. It has very advanced and unparalleled capabilities. The base was targeted – I will go to the details – but the enemy did not acknowledge it. What did they say?

They said missiles fell near a strategic facility. Look! In the vicinity of a strategic facility. They did not admit that there were missiles that hit a strategic facility. However, we filmed what the resistance did. I compared the “Meron” attack, if you remember, to the Dabshe operation in the 1990s. In the Dabshe operation, the “Israelis” did not admit that the resistance entered the site. Two days later, the resistance published the video, and the brother who was later martyred, from Nabatieh, planted the flag while the resistance fighters were inside the site. And so the disbeliever was dumbstruck.

When the resistance published the video, the “Israelis” admitted that the “Meron” Base was targeted. This is a living example. Basically, if we did not capture it on video, a qualitative operation targeting the “Meron” Base would have remained in the realm of doubt.

Hezbollah is affirming, and the enemy is denying. The enemy is saying that our missiles fell on an open field. Of course, this psychological warfare is very harmful. It is very harmful to the fighters, to the resistance, to the people, and to the resistance environment. What does it mean when the “Israelis” are saying that your missiles fell in an open field? It means a waste. You are putting your young men in danger just to launch these missiles. The video was published, and the scene was clear. ‏

The resistance, brothers and sisters, launched 62 missiles, including 40 Katyusha missiles, which were actually for distraction. As you know, the Katyusha is not an accurate rocket, but it has a long range. We launched 22 special Kornet missiles from the new range.

Two or three rockets as you saw were close to the site. Yet they were shown in the video for transparency. However, I assure you that 18 Kornet missiles hit the targets at the “Meron” Base, and the film that we published does not reveal all the truth about the “Meron” Base. These are some missiles and some targets that were hit.

The enemy, then, was forced to admit that part of the equipment was damaged, but we are trying to secure an alternative. But yesterday, the enemy media reported that the “Meron” Base was completely destroyed. When you see this large dome, it is not important. This dome is made of cloth. What is important is that when the missile explodes inside the dome, what will remain from these technological installations?

Our information confirms casualties at the “Meron” Base, but the “Israelis” did not report any casualties. When we carried out this operation, we said it was our initial response to the assassination of martyred leader Sheikh Saleh and his fellow brothers in Hamas. The “Israelis” tried to make light of this response by concealing the truth, but the video revealed the enemy’s falsehood and the truth in what we were saying. ‏

In the second targeting of the northern region command headquarters in Safed, had it not been for the fact that in the heart of the base there were soldiers and settlers in the city who filmed used their cellphones, the enemy would have said that the drones fell in open areas and did not hit the base. But it was forced to admit that a number of resistance drones fell in that base and spread terror among the soldiers and settlers in the base and its vicinity.

This is an example of the effectiveness of this front. Why is the enemy keeping quiet? When our martyr falls, after a few minutes, we announce [his martyrdom]. The only decision for us is to inform the family. We announce with pride and honor – using the literature of the Islamic resistance.

But the “Israelis” are concealing their dead, wounded, human losses, and defeats, even those that affect them at the strategic level. Why are they concealing this? The “Israeli” media responds, “And the credit is what the enemies bear witness to.” The enemy is admitting this. The “Israeli” media is talking about why the army does not talk about the 4,000 disabled people and that the figure might reach to 30,000.

The media says that if the army had revealed these facts, it would have led to serious moral frustration among the “Israeli” people. If it had revealed the facts, today you would have witnessed huge demonstrations within the enemy entity demanding the departure of Netanyahu, the overthrow of the government, and an end to the aggression against Gaza and other problems.

This is part of the enemy’s plan to try to limit the achievements of the Axis of Resistance. We will continue, and our front is inflicting human and material losses on the enemy, including the displaced who have been complaining for the past few weeks.

They returned again in order to extinguish this front. Many Western countries came and sent envoys, diplomats, intelligence and security personnel. Of course, what is new? What's new is that talking is no longer useful. As I said a little while ago, the Americans threatening to attack us no longer works. The Americans should save themselves in Yemen first.

What's new now, of course, is not to intimidate you. We want to take a position that suits the level of the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices made in the past 100 days, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Iran and every place where blood was shed under this banner for this cause.

If you do not stop, “Israel” will launch a war on Lebanon. You must stop now. This was said to us 100 days ago, and it did not happen. Today, we are carrying out operations, and they are telling us this and it did not happen. Whether it happened or not, I will talk now.

Hence, this intimidation has not worked in the past 100 days or 99 days, and I tell them, it will not work, not today, not in a week, two months, or at any time at all.

They tell us – the Lebanese and not Hezbollah, we received this through an intermediary – that the “Israeli” enemy will move to the third stage in the Gaza Strip. This means that they will withdraw a large part of their brigades, and he has brought out six brigades [this talk is in the media], and that these brigades will be sent to northern occupied Palestine to your front. This is the threat! Who are they threatening us with? With the tired, terrified, and psychologically shocked brigades, which lost a large number of their officers and soldiers in Gaza, and basically returned to rest. Other talk is nonsense.

They are threatening us with brigades that were defeated in northern Gaza. Look at that threat! Welcome, welcome! There are a hundred thousand soldiers. They did not frighten us. What’s a few more exhausted brigades! Will they frighten us? It is not me who is saying this. When the “Israeli” army spokesman [I quoted him in the previous speech] was explaining why they killed the “Israeli” prisoners, he said because for a month and a half our army has been fighting. It is tired and is exposed to shocks.

Is the army you are threatening us with in the north? Welcome to this army. The healthy army, which was in full readiness, and in high morale during the July War at the doorstep of Bint Jbeil, Maroun al-Ras, Aita al-Shaab, Ainata Triangle, and Aitaroun was stopped, destroyed, and defeated. It raised a white flag. It was “Israel” that demanded an end to the war in 2006, not us. Therefore, this threat to us is empty. It does nothing to us.

What I want to say at this point specifically, like what we were saying, I want to say again on the topic that they will deal you a big blow, why? Are we dead? Are we asleep? We are not reacting. We are silent. This is not possible that we wage war against you.

Brothers and sisters, the one who should be afraid of war is “Israel”, the enemy government, the enemy’s people, and the enemy’s settlers. These are the ones who should be afraid of going to war with Lebanon.

In the first few days, all of them were in a state of extreme terror and great fear that Hezbollah would go to war, but we had our decision and our reasons, which we explained and clarified. Then, went to this front. However, for 99 days we have been ready for war; we are not afraid of it. We do not fear it; we will not hesitate to fight it; and we will accept it. As I said, we will fight in it without ceilings, controls, and limits.

The Americans who are trying to present themselves as fearful or concerned for Lebanon must fear for their tool in the region and for their military base in “Israel”. They are only pressuring Lebanon for the sake of “Israel”, in order to stop and disrupt this front. If this front was ineffective, why do the Americans need to make threats and intimidation, put pressure, and present proposals that contradict Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, pride, and dignity?

Therefore, our position on this issue, brothers and sisters, is very clear. The Lebanon front is a front to support and stand by Gaza, and its goal is to stop the aggression against Gaza. Hence, let the aggression against Gaza stop, and then we will be ready to talk about what’s related to Lebanon. The Iraqis are also saying, ‘let the aggression against Gaza stop, and then we will be ready to talk.”

The Yemenis say the same thing. If the Americans comprehended and understood and were not racist and arrogant, they would understand very well that the security of the Red Sea, the calm of the front in Lebanon, the situation in Iraq, and all developments in the region depend on one thing – stopping the aggression against Gaza.

You are here to deal with the results and repercussions. Go and address the cause. In the end, America, Britain, “Israel”, and the whole world will find themselves faced with one truth that they will hear in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Palestine, Gaza, the West Bank, and in every region and place where the resistance has a voice and a rifle: Stop the aggression against Gaza before everything else, and then we will be ready to talk.

This, brothers and sisters, is our honorable, humanitarian, and moral front through it we defend and show our solidarity and support the for the oppressed, the tortured, and the assaulted people in Gaza and in occupied Palestine. We hope that this pure blood, including the blood of the martyred leader Hajj Jawad, his companions, his brothers, and all the martyrs on all fronts, that was sacrificed for the sake of God and in the eyes of God Almighty will only lead to the promised victory, pride, and dignity, God willing.

May God accept our dear martyrs, heal all the wounded, strengthen hearts and feet, direct the shot, and grant us a speedy victory over the enemy soon, God willing.

May Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.