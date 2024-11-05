- Home
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike against US Base
By Staff, Agencies
An unmanned aerial vehicle has targeted a major base in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, where US military forces and trainers are stationed, amid simmering anti-US sentiment over Washington’s unqualified support for the relentless “Israeli” air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in separate statements published on its Telegram channel claimed responsibility for the attack on a US-run installation near Erbil International Airport early on Friday.
It said the drone strike was carried out in retaliation for US support of “Israel’s” bloody aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The group noted that it will continue to target US-occupied military bases across the region.
The United States, “Israel’s” biggest ally, has provided the entity with arms and ammunitions since the initiation of the Gaza war.
Iraqi resistance fighters reportedly launched drone strikes on a military facility occupied by US forces in northeastern Syria.
Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.
