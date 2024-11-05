No Script

‘Maariv’ Poll: Netanyahu Continues to Fall below Gantz

By Staff, Agencies

In a latest “Israeli” “Maariv” poll, the so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continues to strengthen as his “Otzma Yehudit” Party reached its peak since the last Knesset elections, receiving 9 mandates.

However, despite the positive news for Otzma Yehudit, the picture is not improving for the governing coalition, which received only 44 mandates, compared to 71 for the opposition bloc, not including Gideon Saar's “New Hope” Party. The survey also revealed that “Likud” remains at a low of 16 mandates, and “United Torah Judaism” would also suffer losses if elections were held today.

In response to another question, "Who, out of incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz, is more suitable to be the prime minister of ‘Israel’?" the answers were: Gantz – 50% Netanyahu – 31%.

Another 19% answered – don't know.

The breakdown shows that among “Likud” voters, Netanyahu received 62%, compared to 22% for Gantz and 16% who answered – don't know.

In the “National Unity” camp, Gantz received 91%, Netanyahu 1%, and 8% answered that they don't know.

In the “Yesh Atid” voters' battle, Gantz got 85%, Netanyahu – 1%, and 14% answered that they do not know.

