Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Rashid Mohammad Shaghlil on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns Martyr Rashid Mohammad Shaghlil [Zolfiqar] from Temnin al-Foqa in the Beqaa, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

