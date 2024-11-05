Over 390 Educational Institutes Destroyed in Gaza Since Oct. 7

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced the destruction of more than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions in over 100 days of brutal bombardment of the besieged strip by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

In a press note issued on Thursday, the resistance movement said, “More than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions have been destroyed in 100 days, the most recent of which was the bombing of Al-Isra University and the re-bombing of the Islamic University today”.

Hamas said that the destruction of school and university buildings in the Gaza Strip “is a war crime and criminal behavior aimed at destroying all components of human life...” The resistance group stated that the entity is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians.

Calling on the United Nations and other human rights organizations to document and prosecute the regime for its crimes, Hamas said, “We affirm that our people, through their steadfastness, sacrifices, and resistance, will thwart these despicable plans to undermine the educational system and obliterate the deep-rooted national identity of our Palestinian people.”

Gaza’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 4,368 students have been killed while almost 8000 have been injured since the start of “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The number of teachers killed is 231 teachers with 756 injured.

The “Israeli” entity’s relentless bombardment has also targeted 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees [UNRWA].

As per the figures given by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday, the death toll from “Israeli” attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 24,448.