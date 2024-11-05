No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

Yemeni Army Targets Another US Ship in Fresh Pro-Palestinian Strike

Yemeni Army Targets Another US Ship in Fresh Pro-Palestinian Strike
folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces announce conducting a fresh missile strike against another American ship in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under a genocidal US-backed war by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

In a statement on Thursday, the forces reported "targeting American ship, Chem Ranger, in the Gulf of Aden with appropriate naval missiles, resulting in a direct hit."

Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement have staged many such strikes against “Israeli” vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.

The operations have been described as a response to the October 7-present war that the “Israeli” entity has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's resistance movements.

At least 24,620 Palestinians, around 70 percent of whom are women, children and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far.

The United States and the UK have also conducted several missile attacks against Yemeni targets in response to the Yemeni strikes.

The statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed that "a response to the US-UK aggression is inevitable, and any new attack will not go unanswered."

It, meanwhile, declared, “We continue to implement our defensive and offensive measures within the legitimate right to defend Yemen, and supporting and backing our steadfast brothers in Gaza”.

Israel Palestine Yemen ansarullah UnitedKingdom GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

2 months ago
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

2 months ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

2 months ago
“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-11-2024 Hour: 04:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot