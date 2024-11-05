- Home
Yemeni Army Targets Another US Ship in Fresh Pro-Palestinian Strike
By Staff, Agencies
Yemen’s Armed Forces announce conducting a fresh missile strike against another American ship in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under a genocidal US-backed war by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.
In a statement on Thursday, the forces reported "targeting American ship, Chem Ranger, in the Gulf of Aden with appropriate naval missiles, resulting in a direct hit."
Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement have staged many such strikes against “Israeli” vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.
The operations have been described as a response to the October 7-present war that the “Israeli” entity has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's resistance movements.
At least 24,620 Palestinians, around 70 percent of whom are women, children and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far.
The United States and the UK have also conducted several missile attacks against Yemeni targets in response to the Yemeni strikes.
The statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed that "a response to the US-UK aggression is inevitable, and any new attack will not go unanswered."
It, meanwhile, declared, “We continue to implement our defensive and offensive measures within the legitimate right to defend Yemen, and supporting and backing our steadfast brothers in Gaza”.
