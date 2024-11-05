No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, January 18, 2024:

  1. at 11:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Adamit” barracks with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  2. at 13:00 p.m. “Birket Risha” with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  3. at 14:30 p.m. “Al-Malikiyya” site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  4. at 15:30 p.m. the “Summaqa” site in the hills of Kafr Shuba and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  5. at 17:00 p.m. “Al-Raheb” site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah SouthLebanon

