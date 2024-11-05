Hezbollah Slams US Decision to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah: America Sponsors the Zionist Terrorism

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the US decision to blacklist Ansarullah movement. It considers it as an unjust, arbitrary and invalid decision. It is a continuation of the American aggression against Yemen that has been ongoing for several years, up to the recent raids.

The US is the sponsor of Zionist terrorism and the criminal aggression against Gaza and its steadfast people, defending it in all international forums and institutions.

Moreover, it is astonishing that the US attacks dear Yemen and its honorable and self-sacrificing people and then moves to classify the victim according to its terrorist regulations. This reflects its criminal culture and aggressive dominance over the entire world. ‏

We believe that this decision will not undermine the determination of the great Yemeni people and their effective and influential role in lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, but rather will increase their determination to continue their honorable performance until the Zionist genocidal war against the Palestinian people ends and their just cause is triumphed.