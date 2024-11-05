Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen’s Ansarullah to Continue Targeting Ships heading to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced that the attacks on ships bound for “Israeli” ports will continue despite recent airstrikes on the Yemeni territory by US and UK warplanes.

Al-Houthi further underlined in an hour-long televised speech on Thursday that the attacks would “also include American and British ships.”

He said Yemen will continue to strengthen its military. The recent airstrikes by the United States and Britain, he said, are not going to “scare us.”

“The issue that America and Britain have joined the war directly and that we are now in direct confrontation with the Americans, British and ‘Israelis’ does not scare us at all,” he said, noting that “The aggression towards our country and our people will enhance the development of our military capabilities.”

Al-Houthi also made it clear that the US-UK strikes will not influence Yemen’s position in supporting the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“First, this aggression will not change anything in the stance of our people and its spiritual obligation in supporting the Palestinian people and the residents of Gaza as well as the continuous targeting of ships linked to “Israel”, and this is clear in our continuous operations and the last one was last night against the ships, but it will also include the American and British ships.”

Elsewhere, the Yemeni leader said the US-led aggression against Yemen has been meant to divert the world's attention from “Israel’s” genocidal campaign in Gaza.

“The Americans need to be sure that by continuing the aggression they meant to protect the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people.”