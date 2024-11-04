No Script

Iraqi Resistance Targets US Military Base, Northeast Syria

access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi resistance fighters have reportedly launched drone strikes on a military facility occupied by US forces near the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on the Turkish border.

The attacks targeted Hemo base, situated west of Qamishli Airport, early on Thursday.

According to reports, the Hemo is also a US spy base that houses Zionist entity elements.

Hemo base, which hosts close to 350 American soldiers, is believed to be a vital one for the US occupation forces in Syria since it serves as a special training camp for the US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

This comes as news reports by Arab media said two days ago that troops were evacuated as a result of attacks by resistance factions in Iraq.

Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid growing anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington’s support for the Israeli aggression against besieged Gaza.

 

Israel Syria Iraq Palestine Gaza

