- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, January 17,2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, January 17,2024:
- at 1:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Al-Raheb” Site with the appropriate weapons.
- at 2:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with Burkan missiles, scoring a direct hit.
- at 03:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Tel Shaar” with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- at 03:15 p.m. a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Abbad” site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- at 17:20 p.m. “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, directly hitting one of the buildings, in response to the “Israeli” enemy's attacks on villages and civilian homes. The resistance affirms that any attack on our people and our land will be met with a mutual response.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News