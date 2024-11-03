- Home
Iranian General: Erbil Concrete Fortress Laden with Spy Gear Demolished
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, stressed that a retaliatory missile strike Iran carried out against a target affiliated with “Israel’s” Mossad in Erbil on Tuesday razed a concrete fortress whose cellar was filled with spying equipment.
In remarks on Tuesday, Hajizadeh described the missile attacks against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group and the Mossad center in Syria and Iraq as Iran’s natural response to a series of recent crimes, including the “Israeli” assassination of two IRG forces in Syria and the tragic January 3 terrorist attack in Kerman.
He said the missile attacks on Syria’s Idlib killed a large number of Takfiri terrorists and Daesh elements.
Pointing to the strike on Erbil, the commander said the IRG had detected a location in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which was a building with the facade of a villa, but the rubble after the attack reveled that it was a sturdy concrete fortress used for spying activities and commanding the special terrorist operations.
