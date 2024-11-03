No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iranian General: Erbil Concrete Fortress Laden with Spy Gear Demolished

Iranian General: Erbil Concrete Fortress Laden with Spy Gear Demolished
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force commander, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, stressed that a retaliatory missile strike Iran carried out against a target affiliated with “Israel’s” Mossad in Erbil on Tuesday razed a concrete fortress whose cellar was filled with spying equipment.

In remarks on Tuesday, Hajizadeh described the missile attacks against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group and the Mossad center in Syria and Iraq as Iran’s natural response to a series of recent crimes, including the “Israeli” assassination of two IRG forces in Syria and the tragic January 3 terrorist attack in Kerman.

He said the missile attacks on Syria’s Idlib killed a large number of Takfiri terrorists and Daesh elements.

Pointing to the strike on Erbil, the commander said the IRG had detected a location in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which was a building with the facade of a villa, but the rubble after the attack reveled that it was a sturdy concrete fortress used for spying activities and commanding the special terrorist operations.

Israel Syria Iraq mossad daesh Erbil

Comments

  1. Related News
Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

2 months ago
Iranian Parl. Speaker Lauds Hezbollah’s Successful Anti-“Israel” Op.

Iranian Parl. Speaker Lauds Hezbollah’s Successful Anti-“Israel” Op.

2 months ago
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

2 months ago
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 03-11-2024 Hour: 08:42 Beirut Timing

whatshot