Iran Warns Biden Not to Tie His Destiny to Bibi’s Fate

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has warned US President Joe Biden not to “tie his destiny” to that of "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is leading the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip while enjoying Washington’s all-out support.

Speaking to the American business news channel CNBC on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian described the US backing for the occupying entity as “the root of insecurity” in West Asia.

“The US should not, Mr. [Joe] Biden should not, tie their destiny to the fate of Netanyahu,” he said during the interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos.

“The full-scale cooperation of Biden and the White House with thugs like Netanyahu in 'Israel' is the root of insecurity in the region.”

The apartheid “Israeli” entity waged its genocidal aggression against Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, more than 100 days into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza despite killing at least 24,285 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,154 others.

The US is a partner in the Gaza carnage as it has supplied the “Israeli” entity with weapons and intelligence support, and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to the "Israeli" entity or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.

In response, the US has formed a military coalition in the Red Sea and launched strikes on Yemen, endangering maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran wants the US to “stop the war in Gaza,” stressing that security in the Red Sea is important to the Islamic Republic.

“The people of Yemen and other countries in the region who defend the Palestinian people are acting according to their own experience and through their own interests, and they are not receiving any orders or instructions from us,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of maritime security for Iran as an oil exporter, the top diplomat said, “If there is insecurity near our vicinity, it will not be in our favor.”

“We believe that any action to destabilize the region is rooted in ‘Israel’ and its genocide in Gaza,” he emphasized.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] launched missile strikes on an “Israeli” spy base in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and a gathering of anti-Iran terrorist groups, especially the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”], in northwestern Syria.

Amir Abdollahian said the attacks were “in line with combating terrorism and legitimate self-defense.”

“We have no reservations when it comes to securing our national interest with any other country,” he added.