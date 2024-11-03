“Israel” Martyrs at least 8 Palestinians in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Five Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday and others were injured in an “Israeli” occupation drone bombing that targeted Al-Tammam neighborhood in Tulkarm camp.

Reports said that an “Israeli” drone targeted a group of youths in Al-Tammam neighborhood inside the camp, martyring a number of them and seriously wounding others.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its crews transported the bodies of five slain Palestinians from inside the camp to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm.

In parallel, the “Israeli” occupation forces prevented ambulances and the Palestinian Red Crescent from entering the camp to transport the injured from the targeted location.

The occupation forces surrounded the site of the bombing and foot patrols were deployed in its vicinity.

This comes as the “Israeli” occupation forces have continued their aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its camp since 4:30 in the morning, amid acts of vandalism and destruction of citizens’ property and infrastructure.

A large military force, accompanied by two military bulldozers, stormed the city at dawn from its western, northern and southern entrances.

Meanwhile, three other Palestinians were martyred in an “Israeli” drone strike targeting a vehicle near Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, according to local and security sources.

Sources said that an “Israeli” drone targeted a vehicle near the Barada Junction near Balata camp, completely burning it and resulting immediately in the killing of three men. “Israeli” forces prevented medical teams from reaching the place.

The three men were identified as Mohammad al-Qatawi, and siblings Saif al-Najmi and Yazan al-Najmi.