US Federal Employees Walkout in Protest of Biden’s “Israel” Policy

By Staff, Agencies

In a rare display of dissent, US federal employees from nearly two dozen agencies walked off the job on Tuesday to protest the Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war.

Organized under the banner “Feds United for Peace” dozens of government employees observed a "Day of Mourning" marking 100 days of “Israel's” military aggression on Gaza. The organizers talked about the participation of “easily hundreds” from 25 federal agencies including the White House, the House of Representatives, the “National Security” Agency and the War Department.

The list of participating agencies, includes employees from agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The planned walkout is a manifestation of growing discontent among US officials over the Biden administration's refusal to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Internal disagreements over the US administration's policy became public as the US increased weapons and ammunition support to “Israel” in its battle against Gaza. Criticisms were voiced through letters in the State Department's “dissent channel”, and even anonymous staffers from Biden's re-election campaign issued an open letter warning of potential voter consequences.

Feds United for Peace clarified that the initiative was not a strike but a "Day of Mourning" to provide space for mourning and healing. They asserted their right to freedom of expression, emphasizing that their views are personal and not reflective of their roles in serving the American people.