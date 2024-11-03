Amir Abdollahian Meets Mikati: Palestinians to Decide Their Future

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has slammed US schemes for the post-aggression Gaza Strip, saying only Palestinians can decide their future.

During a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian reiterated that “No one has the right to impose anything on the Palestinian people.”

He hastened to add that only Palestinians can decide how to manage the affairs of Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

He also stressed that Lebanon plays an important role in regional issues.

“Lebanon’s stability and security affect the stability and security of the entire region,” Amir Abdollahian maintained, pledging Iran’s unwavering support for the Arab country’s stability and security.

The chief Iranian diplomat also praised the Lebanese government, nation and resistance movement for supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“Regretfully, under the US support for the Zionist entity, the war against Gaza lingers on and we witness the continuation of the killing of Palestinian citizens, women and children, and the genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic places a premium on the development of relations and joint cooperation with Lebanon in various bilateral, regional and international fields.

Mikati, for his part, underscored the necessity of putting an end to the “Israeli” war on Gaza, describing the situation in Palestine and the region as “worrying.”

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the situation in the Red Sea, stressing the continuation of joint consultations in order to put an end to the crimes of the “Israeli” entity against the Palestinians, opening humanitarian aid corridors to Gaza and helping to establish peace and stability in the region.