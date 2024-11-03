Ansarullah Continues Red Sea Ops., US Attacks Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression, the US launched fresh strikes against Yemen on Tuesday, as the Yemeni Army announced a missile attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea, raising tensions in the strategic waterway to new heights.

With the strikes, the US showed it is willing to deepen its military aggression on Yemen. Last week, the US and UK struck more than 60 targets in Yemen.

Ansarullah reiterated more than once that say they are attacking “Israeli”-linked ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the “Israeli” aggression started on 7 October.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni army announced responsibility for a missile strike on the Zografia, a Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier. Greek media reported that the ship and its 24 crew members were sailing from Vietnam to the “Israeli” entity without cargo.

The revolutionary group, Yahya Sarea, said the Zografia was travelling to “occupied Palestine” and that the group would continue its attacks in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Saree further stated that “The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation against the ship ‘Zogravia’, which was heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, with a number of suitable naval missiles, scoring a direct hit.”

“The targeting operation of the ship came after its crew refused to respond to the calls from our naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages,” he added.

The Yemeni official reiterated that “The Yemeni armed forces will continue to carry out their military operations and implement the decision to prevent ‘Israeli’ navigation in the Arab and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”