Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, January 16, 2024
January 16, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 16, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 a.m. a gathering of ‘Israeli’ troops east of the “Even Menachem” settlement with rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Al- Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, causing direct hits.
- And in response to the enemy’s attacks on the vicinity of the southern villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the settlements at the vicinity of the occupied Al-Nabi Yusha area with appropriate rocket barrages.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Ramyah” Site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the “Hadab Al-Bustan” Site with Burkan rockets, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
