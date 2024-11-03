By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, January 16, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 a.m. a gathering of ‘Israeli’ troops east of the “Even Menachem” settlement with rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Al- Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, causing direct hits. And in response to the enemy’s attacks on the vicinity of the southern villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the settlements at the vicinity of the occupied Al-Nabi Yusha area with appropriate rocket barrages. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Ramyah” Site with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the “Hadab Al-Bustan” Site with Burkan rockets, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}