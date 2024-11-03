No Script

Iran Targets Terrorist Group’s Bases in Pakistan by Missiles, Drones

By Staff, Agencies

Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm [Jaysh al-Adl] terrorist group in Pakistan have been obliterated through precision missile and drone strikes.

Significant bases belonging to the Jaysh al-Dhulm terrorist group on Pakistani soil were destroyed on Tuesday.

According to reports, these bases were specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks.

The focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz [green mountain] in the Baluchistan province of Pakistan, recognized as one of the largest hubs for the Jaysh al-Dhulm militants.

Additional information will be released in forthcoming updates.

In mid-December, the notorious Jaysh al-Dhulm terrorist group stormed a police station in Sistan and Baluchistan province’s city of Rask, southeast of Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of 11 Iranian Police forces.

Following the incident, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation between the two neighbors.

Jilani also condemned the terrorist attack, describing terrorism as a common threat to Iran, Pakistan and the wider region.

