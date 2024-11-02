Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of Global Threat of Zionism

By Staff, Agencies

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, a prominent Muslim scholar and the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, cautioned that those killing Palestinians might extend their aggression to the whole world, seeking complete control.

“Those fighting in Palestine are fighting not only for the liberation of Palestine but for the liberation of all the oppressed in the whole world,” Zakzaky emphasized.

Regarding the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression, Sheikh Zakzaky condemned the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities, stating: “Their behavior is beyond that of beasts."

He emphasized that the resistance groups engaged in the war with the Israeli regime are not only striving for the liberation of Palestine but also fighting for the freedom of oppressed people worldwide.

He suggested that those involved in the conflict represent the interests of every Muslim and, indeed, all humans. Furthermore, he warned that if the Zionists succeed in their actions against Muslims, they will likely extend their aggression to target other groups of people in the world as well.

Sheikh Zakzaky highlighted the disproportionate casualties, with 70% being women and children., expressing dismay at the silence of the international community.

Sheikh Zakzaky thanked people worldwide for supporting Palestine, noting significant demonstrations, even in the US and Europe.