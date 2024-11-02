- Home
IRG Commander: Iran Fired Four Missiles from Kermanshah
By Staff, Agencies
The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh has revealed some details about missile attacks by the Force on targets controlled by terrorists in the region.
In a phone call with the IRG Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Hajizadeh said four Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles had been fired from an area in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan to targets controlled by Takfiri terrorist groups in Idlib, Syria in the early hours of Tuesday.
He said that the IRG had also fired four missiles from Kermanshah [western Iran] and seven from East Azarbaijan [northwestern Iran] at targets controlled by terrorists.
Hajizadeh stated that nine more missiles had targeted a second group of Takfiris and Daesh terrorists in the region.
