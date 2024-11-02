Imam Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed as Gaza to Emerge Victorious, Yemenis Appreciated for Red Sea Ops

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Yemenis’ anti- “Israel” naval operations in the Red Sea, saying they did a “great job” in defiance of US threats.

Speaking during a meeting with Friday Prayer leaders on Tuesday, Imam Khamenei viewed that the Yemeni maritime campaign in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip “deserves admiration and appreciation.”

“The Yemeni nation and the Ansarullah government did a great job… They damaged the vital channels of the Zionist entity. The United States threatened [them], but they were not afraid of the US,” he stated.

His eminence further stated: “Their job is rightly and fairly an example of jihad [endeavor for the sake of God]. We hope that these efforts, acts of resistance and activities will continue until victory.”

In parallel, the Leader underlined that the people of the world acknowledge that the Gazans are “innocent and victorious” while the usurping entity is “cruel and bloodthirsty” as well as “defeated and disintegrated.”

“The Zionist entity has been committing crimes for three months. First, those crimes will remain in history. Even after the Zionist entity disappears and will be wiped off the face of the earth, these crimes will not be forgotten,” he added.

According to Imam Khamenei, “the Zionist entity has not achieved any of its goals after nearly a hundred days of its crimes.”

“This is what failure means. ‘Israel’ said that it will eliminate Hamas, but they weren’t able to do so. They said we will displace the people of Gaza, but they failed. ‘Israel’ said that it will end the actions of the resistance, but it failed,” His Eminence emphasized, noting that “Everyone will understand that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance forced the ‘Israeli’ entity to retreat.”

Regarding the terrorist blast that targeted Kerman, the Leader highlighted that “The tragic incident that happened in Kerman afflicted the entire Iranian nation. We do not insist on accusing this and that. But we insist to find the real agents behind the scenes of this incident and punish them.”