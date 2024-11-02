Hamas: Palestinian Combined Retaliatory Op. “Natural” Response to “Israel’s” Genocidal War

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has praised a retaliatory operation near Tel Aviv as a “natural” response to the “Israeli” regime’s ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hamas made the statement on Monday after two “Israeli” settlers were killed and 20 others injured in a combined car ramming and stabbing attack in the central city of “Ra’anana” near Tel Aviv.

“We confirm that the ‘Ra’anana’ operation, carried out by the heroes of our steadfast Palestinian people, is a natural response to the massacres of the Nazi occupation and its continuous aggression against our Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza,” Hamas said.

The popular resistance movement stressed that the retaliatory attacks would continue against the “Nazi” “Israeli” regime until the occupation was ended.

“The heroes of our people and ... fighters from Rafah to Jenin will continue to defend our people, our land, and our holy sites against the criminal Nazi enemy. The blood of children and unarmed civilians shed by the Zionist war machine in the West Bank and Gaza will be a curse upon the occupation and its ... settlers, who will find no safety or security on our occupied land,” Hamas said.

“We mobilize our revolutionary youth throughout the West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem], calling on them to escalate the struggle and revolution until the Nazi occupation is defeated, our land and holy sites are liberated, and our Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital is established, God willing,” it added.

The Islamic Jihad movement also hailed the “heroic operation” by the Palestinians and called it a natural response to “the crimes of the occupation against our steadfast people.”

“The Zionist enemy's insistence on pursuing policies of oppression, terrorism, and brutal killing in the cities of the West Bank and Gaza, and targeting all its components in full view of the entire world, is a losing bet that will not undermine the steadfastness of our people, wherever they are,” it said in a statement.

“Israeli” media claimed that two Palestinians carried out the combined operation after gaining control of several vehicles and using them in three different areas of Ra’anana, before they were arrested by the occupation forces.

The two Palestinians were identified as Mahmoud Zaidat, 44, and Ahmad Zaidat, 24, hailing from the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil [Hebron].

The “Israeli” regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has reportedly dropped 29,000 bombs, munitions and shells on Gaza, with Palestinian resistance groups launching some 14,000 rockets towards the occupied territories.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.