Iran: IRG’s Op Part of Iran’s Response to Violators of Its Security

By Staff, Agencies

Commenting on the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] anti-terrorist operations on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the operations were part of Tehran's just punishment against those who act against the country's security.

The operation was in line with the authoritative defense of the country’s sovereignty and security and countering terrorism, Nasser Kan'ani said on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran always supports the peace, stability, and security of the region and adheres to the observance of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries.”

He further confirmed that Tehran will not hesitate to take deterrent action against the threats to its national security and punish the criminals.

“Terrorism is a pervasive global threat and Iran is determined to fight terrorism within the framework of joint regional and international cooperation,” he stressed.

Early Tuesday, the Islamic Revolution Guards fired barrages of ballistic missiles at Syrian bases of terrorists who were involved in recent attacks in Iran, as well as an Israeli espionage center in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The IRG said the first missile strike targeted gathering places of commanders and main elements of recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.

It added that the strike came after gathering points of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group were identified in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed with a number of ballistic missiles.