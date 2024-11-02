By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, January 15, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Mitat” Barracks with rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:55 p.m. the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 p.m. the modern espionage equipment in the vicinity of the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m. the “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Ramim” Barracks with rockets, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:25 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with rockets, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.