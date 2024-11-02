Yemen Announces Targeting A US Ship with Ballistic Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni forces announced that it has hit a US-owned container ship with a ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yehya Saree announced that “In support of the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, which until this moment has been subjected to the worst types of massacres by the Zionist entity and within the framework of the response to the American-British aggression against our country, the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting an American ship in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of appropriate naval missiles, scoring accurate and direct hits”

He further mentioned that “The Yemeni armed forces consider all American and British ships and warships participating in the aggression against our country as hostile targets for our forces.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that the response to the American and British attacks is inevitably coming, and that any new attack won’t remain without response and punishment,” Saree stated.

In parallel, he mentioned that “The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to carry out their military operations and to implement the decision of preventing the ‘Israeli’ navigation in the Arab and Red Seas until the ‘Israeli’ aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

For its part, CENTCOM said that the attack on the Gibraltar Eagle caused “no injuries or significant damage” and that the vessel “is continuing its journey.”

The operation occurred two hours after another ballistic missile was fired toward the southern Red Sea.