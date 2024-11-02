Iran Responds: IRG Hits Terrorists, Mossad Espionage Bases in Region

By Staff, Agencies

In a response to the Zionist aggression on Iranian figures and interests, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that first missile strikes targeted gathering places of commanders and main elements of recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.

It added that the strike came after gathering points of the Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIS] terrorist group were identified in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed with a number of ballistic missiles.

The Takfiri group claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores of others at a memorial for Iran's top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on January 3.

Later the same month, another terrorist attack hit a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Rask, killing 11 police officers and injuring at least six others.

The IRG said in a later statement that another missile strike had been launched at a main espionage center of the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad spy agency in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

It said the strike was a sign of the IRG’s full intelligence superiority over the Zionist entity’s bases and activities in the region.

The IRG added that its missile strike on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has totally destroyed the Mossad center there.

It noted that the Mossad center was used "to develop espionage operations and plan acts of terrorism" across the region, especially in Iran.

The missile strike against the Mossad center, the statement said, was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of the Resistance Front’s commanders, especially those of the IRG, by the Zionist entity.

The IRG also assured “the great nation of Iran” that it will find “the malicious terrorist groups” that are active against the Iranian nation “wherever they are and will punish them for their shameful deeds.”