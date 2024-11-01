No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Lieberman: War Cabinet has Lost the North to Hezbollah

Lieberman: War Cabinet has Lost the North to Hezbollah
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” former Security minister and current Knesset member Avigdor Lieberman warned in a post on X, that “the War Cabinet lost the North” emphasizing that “What is happening with Hezbollah is lawlessness of the first order.”

Lieberman warned, “If we don't come to our senses quickly, we will lose control over strategic parts for the security of ‘Israel’.”

The occupation’s Knesset member commented on photos that have been coming out of Gaza in recent days, claiming that they “show that Hamas policemen have returned to their routine and are handing out reports in the luxury Rimal neighborhood in Gaza, the lively markets in Jabaliya are overflowing with people buying from everything nearby, and the Shifa Hospital has returned to full operation, including surgeries.”

According to Lieberman, these images were “particularly jarring against the backdrop of tens of thousands of ‘Otaf residents’ who are still very far from returning to normal life and are still scattered in all parts of the ‘country.”

“That's not how you run a war, that's not how you defeat Hamas,” he said.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza lieberman Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

2 months ago
Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

2 months ago
IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

2 months ago
FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-11-2024 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot