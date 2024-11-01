Hamas: Any Talks before Stopping the ‘Israeli’ Aggression are Worthless

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for Hamas military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida announced on Sunday that “Hamas has destroyed or disabled hundreds of ‘Israeli’ military vehicles over the 100 days that have passed since the beginning of the entity’s military aggression against Gaza.”

Abu Obeida further stated that “During these 100 days, we have destroyed or rendered out of service about 1,000 Zionist military vehicles that had infiltrated the Gaza Strip in its north, center, and south.”

The military spokesperson confirmed that the brigades have conducted “hundreds of successful military operations throughout the past 100 days”, adding that “the battle against the occupation forces is expanding day after day and is burning this enemy and all those who supported and assisted it.”

In parallel, Abu Obeida scoffed at the “Israeli” entity’s claims about alleged gains during its military aggression on Gaza.

“The alleged achievements that the enemy announces about controlling or destroying what it calls weapons depots, ready-to-launch missile platforms, and kilometers of tunnels are ridiculous…and the day will come when we prove that these claims are false,” he said.

Abu Obeida also rejected any prospect of negotiations with “Israel” before a complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, saying, “Any talks before stopping the ‘Israeli’ aggression are worthless.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the military spokesperson reflected on the situation of “Israeli” captives in the Gaza Strip.

He asserted that “the fate of many enemy captives has become unknown in recent weeks … due to the Zionist aggression and most likely, many of them have been killed.”

“The rest [of ‘Israeli’ captives] remain in imminent and significant danger every hour, and the enemy bears full responsibility for their safety,” he said.