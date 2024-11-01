Yemen: Response to US-led Strikes to End American Hegemony Forever

By Staff, Agencies

An adviser to Yemen’s Information Ministry, Tawfiq al-Hamiri, warned that his country is preparing to retaliate against recent US-led military strikes in a way that will bring an end to American hegemony forever.

Al-Hamiri made the remarks on Sunday, after the United States bombed Yemen on two consecutive days amid frustration with anti- “Israel” naval operations by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.

“The acts of aggression by the US and the UK will not go unanswered, and we will make them serve as a lesson for the entire world,” he told Russia’ Sputnik news agency.

“We are preparing for a response that will end the US hegemony forever.”

He further noted that the current confrontation with the United States is aimed at supporting the Palestinian people, who are enduring a genocidal “Israeli” aggression on Gaza Strip.

The US and Britain, backed by Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands, struck more than 60 targets at almost 30 locations in Yemen on Friday, killing five people and injuring six others.

In parallel, Al-Hamiri hoped that the US, the UK and “Israel” will stay away from a battle with Yemenis as it would neither benefit them nor the Arab and Muslim Ummah.

“Today it has become clear to all Arab and Muslim nations that the Americans, the British and Israel are the main enemies of the Arab and Islamic Ummah,” he added.

Also, on Sunday, Ali al-Qahoum, a high-ranking official of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, said that the United States and Britain will never achieve their objectives in Yemen.

“Our operations in the Red Sea will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops,” he emphasized. “The Americans and the British have opened up the gates of hell to themselves and they will regret it.”