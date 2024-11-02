By Staff

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, January 14, 2024:

At 10:00 a.m. “Israeli” enemy artillery bunkers in “Khirbet Ma'ar” with missiles, scoring direct hits. At 10:30 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers near “Al-Marj” site with missiles, scoring a direct hit. At 12:00 noon the newly installed surveillance equipment in the vicinity of “Al-Mutela” site by the snipers of the Islamic Resistance, scoring a direct hit. At 12:30 p.m. “Birket Risha” site was targeted with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. At 12:30 a.m. an “Israeli” enemy drone flying over Marwahin village. It was intercepted with appropriate weapons, causing it to crash. At 12:42, an “Israeli” force in “Kfar Yuval” settlement [occupied Abil al-Qamh] with appropriate weapons, leaving a number of casualties as dead and wounded. At 13:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Hadab Yaroun” site with missiles, causing a direct hit. At 14:00, “Al-Assi” site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.