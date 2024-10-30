Protests Erupt in NYC to Condemn US Attacks on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

US protesters have held a rally in New York City to condemn the US military strikes on Yemen, which came after the Arab country’s retaliatory operations in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza.

“Long live Hamas,” a man waving a “Free Palestine” flag cried during the rally on Friday.

The protesters chanted “From the river to the sea, Yemen will be free,” as well as “Gaza called, Yemen answered.”

Others yelled out “Genocide Joe has got to go,” referring to US President Joe Biden’s support for the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Nerdeen Kiswani, founder of the pro-Palestinian organization Within Our Lifetime, expressed her outrage, saying that “the Yemeni people and the Palestinian people are the only free people because we resist by any means necessary.”

“We have no faith in your courts, your institutions, your governments. The United States, the United Kingdom, all puppet Arab Zionist normalizing regimes… We only have faith in the resistance,” she said.

She also said that they will continue their support for Yemen and Palestine “as long as there is a blockade on Yemen and Gaza.”

The protests came after the US military announced that it had conducted a fresh military attack on Yemen, targeting the capital Sanaa in response to Yemen’s pro-Palestinian operations.

The US-UK attacks on Yemen took place on Thursday.

The Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sanaa as well as the western cities of Hodeida, Saada, and Dhamar, blaming “American aggression with British participation.”

After Thursday’s assault, Ansarullah’s leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a “big” response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.

On Saturday morning, the US military said it carried out the second wave of attack, striking a radar site that belonged to Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in several cities on Friday to condemn the strikes.

Strikes on Yemen came after Yemeni forces targeted several “Israeli”-owned and -bound shipping in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, where more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in the “Israeli” onslaught since October 7.

Yemen has declared its open support for Palestinians since the beginning of the war.

Reports revealed that “Israeli” shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the “Israeli”-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.