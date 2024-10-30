By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, January 12, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in the vicinity of the “Hadab Al-Bustan" Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the “Hanita” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the "Al-Assi” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Al-Manara” Site with appropriate the weapons, scoring direct hits. ‏

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.