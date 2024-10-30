No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 12, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 12, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, January 12, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. the “Israeli” enemy soldiers gathered in the vicinity of the “Hadab Al-Bustan" Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the “Hanita” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the "Al-Assi” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Al-Manara” Site with appropriate the weapons, scoring direct hits. ‏

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, January 12, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 23, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 23, 2024

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-10-2024 Hour: 04:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot