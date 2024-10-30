No Script

Iran’s FM: End to ‘Israeli’ War on Gaza Key to Regional Security

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed that “Instead of striking Yemen, the US must stop backing the ‘Israeli’ entity’s onslaught against Gaza for security to prevail across the region.”

“Yemen’s move to support women and children in Gaza and counter the 'Israeli' entity’s genocide is commendable,” Amirabdollahian said in a post on his X account on Friday after the US and UK attacked a series of Ansarullah resistance movement targets in Yemen.

“Sana’a is fully committed to maritime and shipping security,” the Iranian minister stated.

He further stated: “Rather than attacking Yemen, the White House should immediately stop its all-out military and security support for Tel Aviv against the people of Gaza and the West Bank in order for security to return to the entire region.”

On Friday, US and British forces launched air, ship, and submarine strikes in Yemen. US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, mentioning the involvement of the United States, Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

 

