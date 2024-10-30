No Script

NYT: CIA Providing Intel on Senior Hamas Leaders, Captives to "Israel"

NYT: CIA Providing Intel on Senior Hamas Leaders, Captives to “Israel”
9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times unveiled that the CIA has been providing apartheid “Israel” with information on senior Hamas leaders and the location of the remaining captives in Gaza.

“The US hasn't provided ‘Israel’ with intel on low or midlevel Hamas operatives,” the report said.

Additionally, the report cites some of the US officials' belief that “targeting low-level Hamas members is “misguided because they can be easily replaced and because of the unwarranted risk to civilians.”

They have also said that “Israel's” airstrikes in Gaza could end up creating more Hamas fighters.

The US spy agency oversaw a new task force assembled whose purpose is to gather intelligence on the captives’ whereabouts and has already uncovered information on Hamas’ top leaders. The task force’s creation was ordered by US “National” Security Advisor Jake Sullivan immediately after Al-Aqsa Flood.

“US officials also believe that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is in the deepest parts of the resistance’s tunnel network under Khan Yunis in southern Gaza,” the Times said.

The US has also implemented more drone flights over Gaza and increased efforts to intercept communications between Hamas officials.

