US, British Aggression Carries out New Aggression on Yemen’s Sanaa

By Staff, Agencies

The US military announced that it has conducted a new missile strike on Yemen, targeting a radar site in the capital Sanaa in response to Yemenis’ pro-Palestinian strikes.

The US military claimed that the new attack, which was carried out at 03:45 a.m. local time [0045 GMT] on Saturday morning, struck a radar site that belonged to Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement.

US Central Command [CENTCOM] said the attack on the radar infrastructure was launched from the US Navy’s US Carney and with the use of Tomahawk missiles.

In a social media post, CENTCOM described the attack as a “follow-on action” from the joint US-UK missile barrages late on Thursday night, which the US said had targeted Ansarullah military sites across Yemen.

Yemeni Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported the US missile strike early on Saturday and cited a local corresponded as saying that the aggression had targeted the al-Dailami base in the capital Sana’a.

Early on Friday, the American and British warplanes targeted with 73 missiles five regions of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeida, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada, killing at least five people and wounding six others.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said the United States and the United Kingdom bear full responsibility for the “criminal aggression,” and the attack against the country would not go “unanswered and unpunished.”

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the criminal US and UK aggression against the Arab nation will not go unanswered and unpunished.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.